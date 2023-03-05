Sign up
Previous
Next
16 / 365
swirling around
not sure if this would be considered a good shot or a bad shot but I love the water ripples so I am posting it.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st March 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
fish
,
ripples
Susan Wakely
ace
The water surface gives a nice abstract effect.
March 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
I love it--I've been told many times if you like it then its a great photo
Fav
March 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Photography is subjective, I can never see the point of icm but others think it's great! I like the patterns of the water surface.
March 5th, 2023
