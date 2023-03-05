Previous
swirling around by lisab514
swirling around

not sure if this would be considered a good shot or a bad shot but I love the water ripples so I am posting it.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
The water surface gives a nice abstract effect.
March 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
I love it--I've been told many times if you like it then its a great photo
Fav
March 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Photography is subjective, I can never see the point of icm but others think it’s great! I like the patterns of the water surface.
March 5th, 2023  
