105 / 365
Getting Ready for Company
Started to decorate our yard today for our upcoming 4th of July party. Even our tin reindeer got into the spirit. Americana 5.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
Tags
4th of july
Diana
ace
So beautiully decorated!
July 2nd, 2023
