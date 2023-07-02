Previous
Getting Ready for Company by lisab514
105 / 365

Getting Ready for Company

Started to decorate our yard today for our upcoming 4th of July party. Even our tin reindeer got into the spirit. Americana 5.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautiully decorated!
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise