Butterfly Art
This is just a quick snap from this morning. Our local coffee shop is exhibiting these painted butterflies done by local students. There were some really lovely works but this one was my favorite.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Tags
butterfly art
,
painted butterflies
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, such a lovely landscape.
July 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very artistic.
July 8th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Wow, I would definitely buy one of these artistic treasures. Nicely captured but you should put ordering info on it too!! :)
July 8th, 2023
