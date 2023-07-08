Previous
Butterfly Art by lisab514
111 / 365

Butterfly Art

This is just a quick snap from this morning. Our local coffee shop is exhibiting these painted butterflies done by local students. There were some really lovely works but this one was my favorite.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, such a lovely landscape.
July 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very artistic.
July 8th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Wow, I would definitely buy one of these artistic treasures. Nicely captured but you should put ordering info on it too!! :)
July 8th, 2023  
