Dancing the Night Away by lisab514
184 / 365

Greg and I love to go dancing and belong to a couple of dance clubs. Last night our Top of the Town Club had our Fall dance and this photo sums up what I love most about dancing.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Diana ace
A fabulous shot and atmosphere.
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
