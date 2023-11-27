Sign up
Previous
Next
186 / 365
Swedish Christmas Vignette
One more photo from the Stockholm Inn yesterday to fill in some days. This was on the sideboard in our little meeting room. I thought the little angel candle holder was precious.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
3
1
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Views
5
5
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
28th November 2023 11:21am
Tags
sideboard scene
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet little decorations.
November 29th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful and festive...
November 29th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done
November 29th, 2023
