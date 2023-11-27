Previous
Swedish Christmas Vignette by lisab514
186 / 365

Swedish Christmas Vignette

One more photo from the Stockholm Inn yesterday to fill in some days. This was on the sideboard in our little meeting room. I thought the little angel candle holder was precious.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
51% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little decorations.
November 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful and festive...
November 29th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nicely done
November 29th, 2023  
