Previous
Our Christmas Tablescape by lisab514
207 / 365

Our Christmas Tablescape

The little candy Christmas trees were great party favors and were made by my grand kids. The base is a Rolo, then 2 Reese's Peanut Cups and a Hershey Kiss. A bit wonky but we had fun making them for everyone.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely little candy favour.
December 26th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
My kind of table top
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise