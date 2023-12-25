Sign up
Previous
207 / 365
Our Christmas Tablescape
The little candy Christmas trees were great party favors and were made by my grand kids. The base is a Rolo, then 2 Reese's Peanut Cups and a Hershey Kiss. A bit wonky but we had fun making them for everyone.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
0
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
207
photos
21
followers
36
following
56% complete
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th December 2023 1:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tablescape
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely little candy favour.
December 26th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
My kind of table top
December 26th, 2023
