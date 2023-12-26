Sign up
Previous
208 / 365
Tiger's Eye
This is another photo from my trip to Madison and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Artist Federico Uribe created this magnificent tiger from bullet casings. Very powerful
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Tags
tiger
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing.
December 26th, 2023
