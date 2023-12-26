Previous
Tiger's Eye by lisab514
Tiger's Eye

This is another photo from my trip to Madison and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Artist Federico Uribe created this magnificent tiger from bullet casings. Very powerful
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing.
December 26th, 2023  
