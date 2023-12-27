No Snow???

I have been spending some time organizing my photo files in anticipation of the new year and some new goals. I noticed this photo. It was taken in March of 2021. With the exception of a few more clouds today this is exactly what this patch of garden looks like right now, December 27th. Where is the snow. As much as I dislike the cold and snow, where I live it does serve its purpose and provides moisture for the ground and kills off some of the pests. As a gardener, I am starting to get a bit worried.