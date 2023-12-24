Sign up
206 / 365
Christmas Candy
A sleigh full of candy. Santa knew just what I wanted. LOL. This is part of my holiday table. Thought it looked festive.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
2
1
Tags
christmas
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely sleigh shaped dish.
December 26th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
beautiful
December 26th, 2023
