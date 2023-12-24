Previous
Christmas Candy by lisab514
206 / 365

Christmas Candy

A sleigh full of candy. Santa knew just what I wanted. LOL. This is part of my holiday table. Thought it looked festive.
24th December 2023

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely
A lovely sleigh shaped dish.
December 26th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
beautiful
December 26th, 2023  
