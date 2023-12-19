Previous
Chex Mix Done - Check by lisab514
Chex Mix Done - Check

It's always a sign that Christmas is close at hand when my husband makes bags and bags of Chex Mix. Some people call it nuts and bolts. Regardless of what people call it, it is delicious. Happy Holidays.
19th December 2023

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely
It looks a nice mix of savoury snacks.
December 19th, 2023  
