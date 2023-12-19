Sign up
205 / 365
Chex Mix Done - Check
It's always a sign that Christmas is close at hand when my husband makes bags and bags of Chex Mix. Some people call it nuts and bolts. Regardless of what people call it, it is delicious. Happy Holidays.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
nuts and bolts
holiday tradition
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks a nice mix of savoury snacks.
December 19th, 2023
