Previous
Nothing But Blue Skies by lisab514
327 / 365

Nothing But Blue Skies

Not the greatest photo ever but I had to take it. As I sit drinking my morning coffee on our patio I could not stop from taking in how stunningly blue the sky is. Happy Thursday all
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a gorgeous blue sky!
July 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise