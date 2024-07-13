Sign up
M&M Wall
The mural on this wall is made completely of M&Ms. For my British friends, they are the same as Smarties. My grand kids were in hog heaven last week at this M&M store. Look at their happy faces!
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2024 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
