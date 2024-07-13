Previous
M&M Wall by lisab514
327 / 365

M&M Wall

The mural on this wall is made completely of M&Ms. For my British friends, they are the same as Smarties. My grand kids were in hog heaven last week at this M&M store. Look at their happy faces!
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
