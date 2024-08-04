Previous
Next
Fireworks 2 by lisab514
339 / 365

Fireworks 2

This shot is of the fireworks we let off in our yard with our friends and family actually on the 4th of July. It is my favorite holiday so we always have a big party and spend an outrageous amount of money on these little fireworks. LOL It's fun.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise