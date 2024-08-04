Sign up
339 / 365
Fireworks 2
This shot is of the fireworks we let off in our yard with our friends and family actually on the 4th of July. It is my favorite holiday so we always have a big party and spend an outrageous amount of money on these little fireworks. LOL It's fun.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
