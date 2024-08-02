Previous
Bubble up by lisab514
338 / 365

Bubble up

Yesterday we were at a craft show and there was a lady selling a bubble making kit. The grands had a blast playing with it Here is some of their handiwork
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Lisa Brown

Susan Wakely ace
That’s an amazing bubble.
August 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
August 3rd, 2024  
