330 / 365
Hibiscus
This is the first year I planted hibiscus in a planter I rather like the results
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
1
1
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
337
photos
29
followers
36
following
92% complete
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2024 5:27pm
Dorothy
ace
So pretty, looks like a nice pot too.
July 30th, 2024
