329 / 365
Rise and Shine
This dragon is made from legos and welcomes everyone the Mall of America Lego store. It is pretty impressive
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2024 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A clever construction.
July 21st, 2024
Monica
Cool!
July 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
How amazing it looks!
July 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
July 21st, 2024
