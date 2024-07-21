Previous
Rise and Shine by lisab514
Rise and Shine

This dragon is made from legos and welcomes everyone the Mall of America Lego store. It is pretty impressive
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
A clever construction.
July 21st, 2024  
Monica
Cool!
July 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
How amazing it looks!
July 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
July 21st, 2024  
