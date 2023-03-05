Previous
Nodding daffodils by lizgooster
43 / 365

Nodding daffodils

The daffodils were all bending their heads so I had to get down low on the ground to take this upwards.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
I wish I could have seen a photo of you taking this! It’s a fabulous POV.
March 5th, 2023  
