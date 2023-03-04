Previous
Coffee time by lizgooster
Coffee time

Not an arty or creative shot but I just love the expression of cheeky joy on my little one’s face as she tucks into her babycino and brownie at the weekend.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Liz Gooster

jackie edwards ace
A sweet portrait. Love seeing such joy emanate from little faces!
March 6th, 2023  
