74 / 365
Quiet moment with grandparents
We are visiting my family in Somerset; this is Ellie being introduced to grandad’s word game on his iPad! My daughter is 5, my parents are in their mid-80s so am I so grateful they all got to know each other. Times like this are special.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
3
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
family
,
parents
,
ellie
katy
ace
Such a lovely portrait of the three of them, all seemingly engrossed in the word game
April 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
A fabulous moment you captured here! So important for the kids to get to know their grandparents and vice versa 🤗
April 3rd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
April 3rd, 2023
