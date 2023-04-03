Previous
All at once ... by lizgooster
81 / 365

All at once ...

Not quite Wordsworth's host of golden daffodils, but I liked how this clump looks like it is reflected in water.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
54% complete

View this month »

