Blooming lovely by lizgooster
92 / 365

Blooming lovely

We didn’t want to leave the vibrant colours of Morocco behind but it was wonderful to be greeted by the delicately beautiful blossoms of this tree in our front garden. It had completely sprung to life while we were away!
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
25% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Such beautiful blossom.
April 19th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Superb rich flowers
April 19th, 2023  
