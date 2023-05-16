Sign up
124 / 365
Star-of-Bethlehem
As 2023 begins to draw to a close, I’m looking back over my photos and spotting a few unwanted gaps! So am adding this delicate flower, taken back in May, with its name giving a little nod to the Christmas season, since I’m posting it in December!
16th May 2023
16th May 23
2
0
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
22nd May 2023 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
spring
katy
ace
A beautiful subject choice for your Christmas nod
December 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely little flowers.
December 5th, 2023
