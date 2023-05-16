Previous
Star-of-Bethlehem by lizgooster
124 / 365

Star-of-Bethlehem

As 2023 begins to draw to a close, I’m looking back over my photos and spotting a few unwanted gaps! So am adding this delicate flower, taken back in May, with its name giving a little nod to the Christmas season, since I’m posting it in December!
16th May 2023 16th May 23

Liz Gooster

Photo Details

katy ace
A beautiful subject choice for your Christmas nod
December 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely little flowers.
December 5th, 2023  
