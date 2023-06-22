Previous
Pretty tempting by lizgooster
157 / 365

Pretty tempting

I don’t usually take many photos of food (even though I love eating!). But I felt this late breakfast at Hot Numbers, a popular Cambridge coffee shop, deserved a shot.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise