Previous
156 / 365
(Slow) paths to joy
I was tickled by this scene this morning!
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
2
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
joy
,
signs
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
June 21st, 2023
Mike
very nice!
June 21st, 2023
