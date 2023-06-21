Previous
(Slow) paths to joy by lizgooster
156 / 365

(Slow) paths to joy

I was tickled by this scene this morning!
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
42% complete

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
June 21st, 2023  
Mike
very nice!
June 21st, 2023  
