166 / 365
June calendar
This is the June page of my photo calendar for 2023. A 'before' pic of our house, aka The Building Project, from March last year. Thought it was appropriate for the last day of the month.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
0
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
171
photos
19
followers
19
following
46% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
5th July 2023 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calendar
,
house
,
building
