Previous
Next
June calendar by lizgooster
166 / 365

June calendar

This is the June page of my photo calendar for 2023. A 'before' pic of our house, aka The Building Project, from March last year. Thought it was appropriate for the last day of the month.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise