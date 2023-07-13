Sign up
179 / 365
(He)arty office
Beautiful painting in a client's office in London's swanky Mayfair
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
1
0
Liz Gooster
Tags
london
,
art
Susan Wakely
ace
Does it have gold leaf on it? Great looking heart.
July 13th, 2023
