190 / 365
English summer day
A lovely walk with a friend in the Cambridgeshire countryside on a quintessentially English summer day. We even managed to avoid the cows - although unfortunately not the cow pats
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
190
photos
19
followers
19
following
1
365
iPhone 11
26th July 2023 10:52am
nature
summer
countryside
fields
