Filigree leaves by lizgooster
Filigree leaves

I was intrigued by the patterns in these leaves, I guess created by insects nibbling. They look a bit like cobwebs built in!
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
I like that the blade of grass is pointing to the lace work.
October 11th, 2023  
katy ace
Well, spotted, and that they do look very pretty
October 11th, 2023  
