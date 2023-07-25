Sign up
193 / 365
Filigree leaves
I was intrigued by the patterns in these leaves, I guess created by insects nibbling. They look a bit like cobwebs built in!
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th October 2023 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
plants
Susan Wakely
ace
I like that the blade of grass is pointing to the lace work.
October 11th, 2023
katy
ace
Well, spotted, and that they do look very pretty
October 11th, 2023
