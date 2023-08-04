Sign up
199 / 365
Water chains
Always a joy to see the water fountains playing on Granary Square in the renovated King’s Cross area.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
water
london
fountains
“king’s
cross”
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured the water jets so well.
August 4th, 2023
