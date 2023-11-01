Previous
Another month, another calendar page by lizgooster
Another month, another calendar page

Turning over to November this morning I was greeted with a quite sentimental photo as it was taken from the bottom of the street where we've stayed for a short break with my parents the last couple of autumns.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
What lovely memories for you and a perfect photo to commemorate it for us on 365. I am so impressed that you’ve gone almost the whole year already. Did you ever think you would be able to do it?
November 1st, 2023  
