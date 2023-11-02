Sign up
293 / 365
Bursting with colour
It made me laugh when an expert gardener told me these were stinking iris plants! I spotted them in our front garden near our bins.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd November 2023 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
autumn
,
berries
,
stinking iris
Diana
ace
A fabulous close up with lovely detail, textures and colours. Never heard of this one before but it sure looks lovely.
November 2nd, 2023
