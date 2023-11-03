Sign up
294 / 365
Prickly characters
A lovely walk with a friend this morning. We saw these chestnuts, slightly different to the horse chestnuts that give ‘conkers’ 🌰 - and very spiky!
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
294
photos
19
followers
19
following
80% complete
Tags
nature
,
autumn
,
chestnuts
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture of these sweet chestnuts. I have noticed so many more this year.
November 3rd, 2023
