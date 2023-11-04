Sign up
Previous
295 / 365
Iconic landmark
In Paris for ‘le weekend’ en famille. Took a river boat on the Seine after our arrival yesterday afternoon and snapped a lot of photos of the Eiffel Tower!
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
2
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
295
photos
19
followers
19
following
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
4th November 2023 5:25pm
Tags
paris
,
landmarks
,
“eiffel
,
tower”
John Falconer
ace
Lovely capture
November 5th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Love the colour on the clouds and the pov.
November 5th, 2023
