Iconic landmark by lizgooster
295 / 365

Iconic landmark

In Paris for ‘le weekend’ en famille. Took a river boat on the Seine after our arrival yesterday afternoon and snapped a lot of photos of the Eiffel Tower!
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

Liz Gooster
John Falconer ace
Lovely capture
November 5th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Love the colour on the clouds and the pov.
November 5th, 2023  
