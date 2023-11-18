Sign up
304 / 365
Cool mantra
An afternoon at a kids’ party - amidst the chaos this sign stood out. Pun intended! Love the sentiments behind this.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
304
photos
19
followers
19
following
83% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
18th November 2023 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
inspiration
,
mantra
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. I like that you’ve taken a stand here.
November 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great message and wall art.
November 18th, 2023
