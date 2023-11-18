Previous
Cool mantra by lizgooster
Cool mantra

An afternoon at a kids’ party - amidst the chaos this sign stood out. Pun intended! Love the sentiments behind this.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. I like that you’ve taken a stand here.
November 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great message and wall art.
November 18th, 2023  
