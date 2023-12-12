Sign up
Previous
334 / 365
A fallen tree gathers ... a lot of moss!
I am a big fan of the soft plushness of moss. And this tree has plenty.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
334
photos
21
followers
22
following
91% complete
View this month »
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th December 2023 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
winter
,
moss
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, some wonderful textures there.
December 12th, 2023
