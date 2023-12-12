Previous
A fallen tree gathers ... a lot of moss! by lizgooster
334 / 365

A fallen tree gathers ... a lot of moss!

I am a big fan of the soft plushness of moss. And this tree has plenty.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, some wonderful textures there.
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise