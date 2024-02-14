Sign up
Previous
Photo 409
Kissed with raindrops
Haven’t seen any Valentine’s red roses but thought this flower was pretty.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
3
2
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
14th February 2024 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
seasons
,
raindrops
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love the drops and the color.
February 14th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous flower beautifully captured, I love the colour and droplets.
February 14th, 2024
