Photo 442
Miniature style
I was captivated by this window display in one of the fancy designer shops on London’s New Bond Street. Think it might be Dior. Super cute mini mannequins!
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
18th March 2024 12:34pm
Tags
london
,
fashion
Susan Wakely
ace
A clever display.
March 21st, 2024
