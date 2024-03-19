Previous
London lighthouse by lizgooster
Photo 443

London lighthouse

Not something I’d expect to see in London! This lighthouse is on the terrace of the Landmark meeting space near King’s Cross. I attended a great mindful self compassion workshop there this week.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Boxplayer ace
Oh my goodness what a wonderful sight to see it close up! This has been a landmark (no pun intended!) In King's Cross for as long as i can remember - but for many years it lay unloved and derelict and all graffitied - from 2011 https://flic.kr/p/9Qrj2X
March 22nd, 2024  
Liz Gooster
@boxplayer oh, thank you so much for that link - it does look vaguely familiar now from the photo you shared. And how intriguing that it may originally have been an oyster bar: the coastal connection would certainly have made sense in that context.
March 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So interesting to find in London.
March 22nd, 2024  
