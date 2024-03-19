Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 443
London lighthouse
Not something I’d expect to see in London! This lighthouse is on the terrace of the Landmark meeting space near King’s Cross. I attended a great mindful self compassion workshop there this week.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
3
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
444
photos
29
followers
26
following
121% complete
View this month »
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th March 2024 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
lighthouse
,
“king’s
,
cross”
Boxplayer
ace
Oh my goodness what a wonderful sight to see it close up! This has been a landmark (no pun intended!) In King's Cross for as long as i can remember - but for many years it lay unloved and derelict and all graffitied - from 2011
https://flic.kr/p/9Qrj2X
March 22nd, 2024
Liz Gooster
@boxplayer
oh, thank you so much for that link - it does look vaguely familiar now from the photo you shared. And how intriguing that it may originally have been an oyster bar: the coastal connection would certainly have made sense in that context.
March 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So interesting to find in London.
March 22nd, 2024
