A cloud of blossom by lizgooster
A cloud of blossom

Today was mainly rainy but the sun came out late afternoon so I took a little walk to get some fresh air. This cherry blossom tree in the sun certainly lifted my spirits.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Andy Oz ace
Lovely photo. You can't beat cherry blossom against a blue sky!
March 17th, 2024  
