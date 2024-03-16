Previous
Ancient history

Been meaning to upload this for a while, finally finishing March with this one. I am regularly struck by the layers of history in London, even more so now I don’t live there. Took this in the City of London on a work trip.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Seeing this my immediate thought was of Greyfriars Bobby the little dog in Edinburgh.
This is a fascinating piece of history that I need to Google.
