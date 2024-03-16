Sign up
Photo 442
Ancient history
Been meaning to upload this for a while, finally finishing March with this one. I am regularly struck by the layers of history in London, even more so now I don’t live there. Took this in the City of London on a work trip.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
459
photos
31
followers
28
following
125% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th March 2024 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
history
,
“the
,
city”
Susan Wakely
ace
Seeing this my immediate thought was of Greyfriars Bobby the little dog in Edinburgh.
This is a fascinating piece of history that I need to Google.
April 3rd, 2024
This is a fascinating piece of history that I need to Google.