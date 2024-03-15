Sign up
Photo 438
Good hair day - purple
I've gone for another dramatic colour at teh hair salon today. I do like to have fun changing up my image every now and again!
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
365
iPhone 15
15th March 2024 11:21am
self-portrait
hair
Diana
ace
Gorgeous and glossy looking hair.
March 15th, 2024
