Previous
Good hair day - purple by lizgooster
Photo 438

Good hair day - purple

I've gone for another dramatic colour at teh hair salon today. I do like to have fun changing up my image every now and again!
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous and glossy looking hair.
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise