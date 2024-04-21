Previous
Glimpse of an icon by lizgooster
Glimpse of an icon

So I'm in New York. Here for a business trip but I had some spare time today before my work starts so I had a bit of a wander. It was great to look down a street as I was crossing and catch a glimpse of this classic building peeking shyly out.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
JackieR ace
What a place to have a face to face meeting, and not zoom!
April 21st, 2024  
