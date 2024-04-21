Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 478
Glimpse of an icon
So I'm in New York. Here for a business trip but I had some spare time today before my work starts so I had a bit of a wander. It was great to look down a street as I was crossing and catch a glimpse of this classic building peeking shyly out.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
478
photos
31
followers
28
following
130% complete
View this month »
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st April 2024 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
chrysler building
JackieR
ace
What a place to have a face to face meeting, and not zoom!
April 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close