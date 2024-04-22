Sign up
Photo 479
Just another day at the office …
Spectacular view from the 39th floor of the building I was working in today in midtown Manhattan.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
1
2
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd April 2024 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
state
,
skyscrapers
,
“new
,
building”
,
city”
,
“empire
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh man, this freaked me out for a minute, thinking David Grusch was right 😂
April 23rd, 2024
