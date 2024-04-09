Previous
Grass Swiss rolls by lizgooster
Grass Swiss rolls

We’re getting our garden done and had an exciting delivery today - piles of spongy rolls of fresh Fenland grass. Can’t wait to see it in place!
9th April 2024

Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely ace
You know when you have become a grown up when you get excited about rolls of turf. I too would be excited.
April 9th, 2024  
