Photo 466
Grass Swiss rolls
We’re getting our garden done and had an exciting delivery today - piles of spongy rolls of fresh Fenland grass. Can’t wait to see it in place!
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
grass
Susan Wakely
ace
You know when you have become a grown up when you get excited about rolls of turf. I too would be excited.
April 9th, 2024
