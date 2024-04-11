Sign up
Photo 468
Giraffe with woodland creatures
This one has a very jaunty spring air to my mind, with the bright colours, the busy bees, the waving poppies and the mice clinging on to their stalks.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
468
photos
31
followers
28
following
128% complete
View this month »
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
10th April 2024 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
giraffe
,
cambridge
katy
ace
i agree with you and the basic blue color is a perfect SPring day sky color!
April 11th, 2024
