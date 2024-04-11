Previous
Giraffe with woodland creatures by lizgooster
Photo 468

Giraffe with woodland creatures

This one has a very jaunty spring air to my mind, with the bright colours, the busy bees, the waving poppies and the mice clinging on to their stalks.
Liz Gooster

katy ace
i agree with you and the basic blue color is a perfect SPring day sky color!
April 11th, 2024  
