Previous
Giraffe in bloom by lizgooster
Photo 472

Giraffe in bloom

I totally love the colours on this one. It’s posing right outside Senate House in the heart of Cambridge. 🦒
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise