185 / 365
A good end…
…to a good day. Today we had both our sons and our daughter-in-law here for a backyard dinner. It’s the first time we’ve all been together in person in almost a year. It was good for the soul.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful sky! Glad you enjoyed your day.
July 5th, 2021
