Previous
Next
A good end… by ljmanning
185 / 365

A good end…

…to a good day. Today we had both our sons and our daughter-in-law here for a backyard dinner. It’s the first time we’ve all been together in person in almost a year. It was good for the soul.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful sky! Glad you enjoyed your day.
July 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise