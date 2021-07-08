Previous
Next
Butterfly Weed by ljmanning
189 / 365

Butterfly Weed

Or Asclepias tuberosa, for those who like to be formal about such things. I just love the structure and details of each little bloom. Better on black, if you’re so inclined.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Love the color!
July 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise