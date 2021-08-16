Sign up
228 / 365
Form and repetition
I love the flower stalks of obedient plant. The plant gets its name because individual florets will stay in place when repositioned. It’s part of the mint family so it can spread like wildfire - I rip out handfuls every year and it’s still thriving.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
flower
,
garden
,
stalk
,
obedient-plant
