328 / 365
The hunter and his prey
“It’s mine. You can’t take it. (Please come and take it.)”
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
24th November 2021 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animals
,
pet
,
black-dog-stories
Mags
ace
Such a beautiful fur baby!
November 25th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love those sweet eyes
November 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
